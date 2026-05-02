Guna Caves erupt with ‘TVK’ chants ahead of poll verdict

The Guna Caves, also known as the Devil's Kitchen, is a group of deep, narrow caves located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The interior of the caves is strictly closed to the public after several people lost their lives in mishaps. The caves were renamed after the 1991 Kamal Haasan film Gunaa was shot there. It gained renewed fame following the 2024 hit Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, which depicts a real-life rescue mission that occurred in the caves in 2006.

With the results for the Assembly election set to be announced in a few days, the public has shown overwhelming support for the TVK and are eagerly waiting to see how many seats the first-time politician’s party is going to win.

While several exit poll projections gave the DMK and its allies between 125 and 160 seats in the 234-member assembly, the India Today-Axis My India poll has suggested a a dramatic breakthrough for TVK, projecting it to win 98 to 120 seats.