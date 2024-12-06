Gun, 25 bullets go missing from BSF personnel's house in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a gun, a knife and 25 bullets have gone missing from a defence personnel's house in Tirunelveli, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The owner of the weapons Azhagu, hailing from Tirunelveli, works as a sub-inspector with the Border Security Force in Punjab. He had kept a gun, 25 bullets and a knife at his parent's house in Rengapuram.

A few days ago, when Azhagu's parents went to attend a function at a relative's house, miscreants allegedly broke into the house and fled with the weapons and bullets.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.