    Gun, 25 bullets go missing from BSF personnel's house in Tirunelveli

    The owner of the weapons Azhagu, hailing from Tirunelveli, works as a sub-inspector with the Border Security Force in Punjab.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Dec 2024 11:31 AM IST
    CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a gun, a knife and 25 bullets have gone missing from a defence personnel's house in Tirunelveli, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The owner of the weapons Azhagu, hailing from Tirunelveli, works as a sub-inspector with the Border Security Force in Punjab. He had kept a gun, 25 bullets and a knife at his parent's house in Rengapuram.

    A few days ago, when Azhagu's parents went to attend a function at a relative's house, miscreants allegedly broke into the house and fled with the weapons and bullets.

    The police have registered a case and are investigating.

