Gummidipundi-Gudur 4-laning Central nod

Gudur is a critical interchange linking Chennai, Vijayawada and Renigunta. Gummidipundi serves as a key suburban node for daily commuters to and from Chennai, and once completed, it will provide seamless connectivity to Chennai, Kamarajar (Ennore) and Krishnapatnam ports, besides improving access to religious and tourist destinations like Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and Lord Veeraraghava Perumal Temple.

The 90-km Gummidipundi-Gudur section is a vital double-line corridor along the Delhi-Chennai and Howrah-Chennai trunk routes. Falling within the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), Gudur serves as a crucial interchange linking Chennai, Vijayawada, and Renigunta, while Gummidipundi acts as a primary suburban node for Chennai commuters.