Gulf of Mannar lost 27 per cent of corals due to El Nino

CHENNAI: The severe El Nino phenomenon that resulted in higher sea surface temperatures and coral bleaching events across the globe in the summer earlier this year has destroyed around 27 per cent of coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar.

During the Fourth Global Bleaching Event in 2024, coral bleaching was observed in some patchy areas on a small scale, Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said during the ongoing parliament session.

Among the three coral reef habitations, Lakshadweep witnessed 84.6 per cent coral bleaching and South Andaman Islands recorded 15 to 18 per cent bleaching. However, most of the coral reefs in the affected areas have recovered and studies are ongoing to record the status, he said.

Meanwhile, preliminary results from the project on Inventory of Indian Coral Reefs by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of ISRO revealed that coral reefs in Koswari, Nalla Tanni Tivu, Pichaimoopan Valasai, and Shingle islands in the Gulf of Mannar recorded apparent loss of reef areas over a period from 2004-05 to 2018.

"Successful restoration of corals in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay was carried out by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) jointly with the Department of Environment and Forest (WildLife Division-Gulf of Mannar Marine Park Authority), " he added.

The Gulf of Mannar had 37 per cent of coral cover in 2005, which increased to 42.9 per cent in 2009 due to the complete halt in coral mining activities. However, due to severe coral bleaching in 2010, the average cover was reduced to 33.2 per cent. In 2015, corals grew to cover 38.9 per cent area before reducing to 22.7 per cent again due to another bleaching event in 2016. As of 2021, coral reef cover was 27.3 per cent.

A study led by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, has predicted that the Indian Ocean is moving to a near-permanent marine heatwave state causing habitat destruction due to coral bleaching, seagrass destruction, and loss of kelp forests, affecting the fisheries sector adversely, and rapid intensification of cyclones.