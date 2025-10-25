Gulf Air fined Rs 1.4 L for denying travel to former TN MLA on surname grounds

CHENNAI: The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Gulf Air Airlines to pay a compensation of nearly Rs 1.4 lakhs with 9 per cent interest to a former Tamil Nadu MLA who was denied travel in a flight because he had no surname in the passport.

The complainant, Nizamudeen, a Periamet resident, is a former Tamil Nadu MLA and a practising Madras High Court advocate. He had been using Gulf Air since 2000. On February 9, 2023, he was scheduled to travel on a Gulf Air Flight departing from Moscow to Dubai, via Bahrain. But he was denied boarding at Moscow Airport, citing that the passport did not bear a surname, instead "Nizamudeen" - a single word.

According to the airline, the staff denied his boarding as per the GULF Air rule, which mandates the name in the passport must contain two words.

However, Nizamudeen stated that he was allowed to board a flight from India to Moscow in the same name and with the same travel documents.

Pointing out that he had a meeting scheduled in Dubai the next day, he said, despite several requests, the ground staff was inconsiderate and made him wait for nearly one and a half hours, citing a need for senior staff at the scene.

He recounted that the senior staff had given a very callous reply, stating that it would have been the mistake of the ticket booking agent and denied permission to board the flight.

Pointing out that he was neither informed nor was any communication provided regarding the rules, he said he had a valid visa under the same name issued by the UAE government. It is to be noted that the complainant had no other option but to book another flight through another airline, the same day.

The complainant noted that the above-mentioned airfare ticket was booked in the same name with the same passport, and he was allowed to board the second flight with a visa with a UAE permit without any complication.

Nizamudeen recounted the immense stress and hardships that he was put through due to the inordinate delay in reaching the UAE, which pushed him to file a complaint.

The consumer commission, led by the chief D Gopinath, members V Ramamurthy and Kavitha Kannan, investigated the case and found that the amendment to a key rule that a passport can bear a single name on a visa with the second name -- father's name or family name -- mentioned on the second page, was not followed in the case of the former MLA.

Thus, the commission allowed the complaint against the opposite party, Gulf Air and directed it to refund the cost of the ticket, Rs 29,689, along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of travel till the date of realisation.

In addition, the airline was directed to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh towards compensation for deficiency in service, monetary loss, mental agony, pain and suffering and a sum of Rs 10,000 towards litigation cost. The said amount must be paid within two months from the date of receipt of this order, it said.