Gujarat: 27 pilgrims rescued to arrive at Tamil Nadu by Oct 1

CHENNAI: In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

The State Welfare Commission confirmed that the rescued people will arrive at Chennai by train on October 1.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.