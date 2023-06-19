Guidelines released for MBA and MCA programme in TN

CHENNAI: As for the first time, MBA and MCA courses were introduced in few government Arts and Science from this academic year, the Higher Education Department has issued a detailed guidelines to the students and the institutions.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has recently announced the introduction of MBA and MCA courses in five government colleges respectively.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released the guidelines of MCA and MBA courses. The notification further said Tamil Nadu native candidates alone will be considered for communal reservations for the course.

It said the selection shall be made on the basis of the marks secured in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test TANCET 2023. If there is a tie (same marks obtained in TANCET 2023 by more than one candidate) while preparing the rank list, the candidates will be ranked as per the merit rule.

The guidelines said 5% of seats are reserved for visually Impaired, hearing impaired (Deaf), orthopedically differently abled persons, Autism, multiple disabilities candidates.

Candidates with low vision of 40 % and above are considered as disabled, and hence eligible for claiming admission against differently abled persons category. There is no age limit for admission to both MCA and MBA.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu MBA/MCA Admissions 2023 is made online. Candidates have to make online registration for the counselling. The payment should be made online.

