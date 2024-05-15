Guidelines issued to District Health Officers as dengue cases rise in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In response to the rise in dengue cases in some districts of Tamil Nadu, the Director of Public Health has issued guidelines to all District Health Officers. According to the guidelines issued, the data on fever cases in both government and private hospitals should be uploaded and submitted daily.

Additionally, in-patients at hospitals with common symptoms including influenza and jaundice should be monitored closely, as per the guidelines.

Officers have been instructed to keep ready medicines for fever, necessary medical equipment, and trained personnel. Additionally, they have to intensify mosquito eradication activities in villages, towns, and cities along with house-to-house inspection initiatives.

The guidelines also stated that regular updates on dengue outbreak activities, drug availability, medical staff training, and mosquito breeding control are to be provided daily, to facilitate an effective response.