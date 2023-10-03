Guidelines issued for tourist vehicles in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: In the wake of ghastly tourist bus mishap claiming nine lives in Coonoor, the Nilgiris district police have issued a set of fresh guidelines for vehicle drivers on the ghat road to prevent accidents.

“Only trained drivers with expertise in hill driving should be engaged to operate tour vehicles. Vehicles should adhere to a maximum speed limit of 35 kms on the ghat road and avoid overtaking. Also, those coming on long tours should engage additional drivers and they should be given adequate rest. If mishap occurs because of insufficient and fatigued drivers, then strict action will be taken against vehicle owners too,” said K Prabhakar, Superintendent of Police, Nilgiris, in a statement.

The tour vehicles should also be checked and ensure that they are in good condition.

“Also, during downward journey, the drivers should not apply brakes frequently, which may result in brake drums to heat up and result in brake failures. The tourist vehicles shouldn’t take passengers beyond their permitted capacity,” the SP said.

Police have also stepped up checks and violators are being booked.

Meanwhile, the police booked the drivers of the ill-fated bus Muthukutty, 65 and Gopal, 32; private travels bus owner Subramani, 63 and tour organizer Anbalagan in connection with the mishap.

Nine persons including a 15-year-old boy died after the tourist bus carrying 60 persons from Tenkasi plunged into a gorge near Coonoor on Saturday evening.