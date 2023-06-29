Guidelines issued for students coming under lateral entry to seek engg courses in TN

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has issued new guidelines for the lateral entry students, who will join directly in the second year of BE and B.Tech courses for 2023-2024.

Accordingly, the seats which was surrendered by the government, government-aided colleges, Anna University, and its constituent colleges, will be given to the students for lateral entry through a single window system.

According to the new guidelines, a candidate should register only once, and that too an online application for all the courses, colleges, and institutions.

The notification said candidates are instructed to produce appropriate certificates and supporting documents for special reservation claims at the time of original certificate verification.

If appropriate certificates and documents are not produced, their claim under such categories will not be considered.

The lateral entry candidates, who have completed the required degree, will have three years course duration with six-semester exams.

Students of central government employees may also apply for admission, irrespective of their native, provided their parents or guardians (only if both parents are not alive) have been serving in Tamil Nadu continuously for the past "five years" at the time of submission of application.

This should be supported by producing a certificate from the employer of the parent or guardian, to that effect at the time of original certificate verification.

The students coming under special categories from Tamil Nadu State should have obtained permanent community certificates.

Candidates with multiple disabilities with permanent physical impairment of 40% and above are considered disabled, and they are eligible for claiming engineering admission against the differently abled persons category.