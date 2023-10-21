Guidelines issued for pre-matric, post-matric scholarship programmes

CHENNAI: A set of guidelines has been released to streamline the distribution of education assistance through the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship programme for the upcoming academic year. These instructions aim to ensure that eligible students can access the support they need to pursue their education effectively.

Eligible students seeking educational assistance must submit their caste certificates, informed the education department.

Specific income criteria have been established to determine the annual income of scholarship beneficiaries' parents or guardians.

"Students are mandated to link their bank account information with the relevant education department. Accurate bank account details are essential, and students or their parents must provide their Aadhaar numbers, "the circular stated.

Students who have not received their caste and income certificates should promptly visit the government's e-service centre to obtain the required documents.

The registration process for students has been streamlined through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

School-specific student details can be accessed and submitted on the website emis.tnschools.gov.in and http://emis.tnschools.gov.in.

The education department circular stated that accurate and timely registration of students' caste certificates, income certificates, Aadhaar numbers, and bank account details in EMIS is of utmost importance. "These tasks are expected to be completed by November 15. Education officers across all districts have been directed to oversee and monitoring these activities, for students seeking educational assistance."