Guidelines issued for internship & research internship for UG students in HEIs

CHENNAI: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has released graft guidelines for internship and research internships for undergraduate students in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The UGC said an internship is gaining first-hand experience with an individual besides comprehending the way of working in an organisation, leading to improving the skilled aptitude for a specific job or job role and building research capabilities with learning opportunities.

For the internship, the HEIs should get exposure to emerging technologies/ automation and how it can support, facilitate, improve, and reinforce work processes/culture/job roles/art and craft, including the traditional areas of art-craft/ heritage skills and agriculture.

The institutions should also understand how organisations and enterprises are formed for sustainable progress so that start-ups and entrepreneurial capabilities are strengthened among students and they are encouraged to be job creators.

Accordingly, the research internship offered by the organisation should be followed by one project report and the assessment on evaluation can be judged based on the innovativeness of research, presentation, and viva.

The research project report shall have an undertaking from the student and a certificate from the research supervisor/mentor/advisor for originality of the work, stating that there is no plagiarism and that the work has not been submitted for the award of any other degree/diploma in the same Institution or any other Institution.

The commission said that the viva-voce examination will include both internal and external examiner and the HEIs need to follow their examination structure.