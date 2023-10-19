Guidelines issued for conducting Kalai Thiruvizha

CHENNAI: Following the fire accidents in Chinnasalem and Coonor government schools during the Kalai Thiruvizha competitions, the School Education Department (SED) has issued additional precautions for conducting events for students in Classes 6 to 12.

As per the circular, schools are instructed to secure written consent from parents or guardians for student participation. The guidelines stress the need to guarantee proper ventilation and sanitation facilities in the venues.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to secure nearby water sources through coverage or fencing to prevent potential hazards like flooding or students going there. Fire safety is another key concern, with the guidelines stressing the need for fire extinguishers, water, and sand buckets to be readily available in potential fire-prone areas for immediate emergency use.

“For practical activities within schools, availability of first aid kits and the training of teachers in first aid techniques should be ensured. Clean drinking water is to be provided in areas where students engage in practical activities, along with maintaining proper hygiene supplies and sanitary facilities,” stated the press note.

The safety of female students is given special attention, as female teachers are expected to play a crucial role in escorting female students from the school to the event venue.

During the events, teachers will accompany the students and provide necessary supervision, ensuring their safety and security. Furthermore, all events are to be scheduled during daylight hours, the circular added.