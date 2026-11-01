Guidelines for monsoon safety issued for Tamil Nadu school buildings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a set of guidelines to ensure the safety of students in government, government-aided and private schools, directing officials to inspect school buildings and take preventive measures against potential hazards.
Issued in connection with the northeast monsoon in TN, the guidelines highlighted the need to strengthen building safety, maintain infrastructure and protect students from accidents, particularly during the monsoon season.
The guidelines directed school heads and education officials to conduct thorough inspections of school buildings, including roofs, walls, parapets and sunshades. Damaged structures must be repaired immediately, while rainwater drainage pipes should be kept clear to prevent water stagnation and seepage.
The department has also stressed the need to inspect compound walls, as prolonged rainfall could weaken them and increase the risk of collapse. Damaged or potentially dangerous areas must be barricaded, with warning signs put up to prevent students from entering them.
Buildings with damaged ceilings, leaking roofs or other structural defects must not be used until they are repaired and declared safe by the competent authorities. Officials have been instructed to ensure that students are not allowed near unsafe structures.
The guidelines further call for inspections of abandoned and unused buildings, proper barricading of construction and renovation sites, and safe storage of construction materials such as cement, steel and bricks away from areas frequented by students. School authorities must also verify the condition of drainage systems, septic tanks, sumps and overhead water tanks.
Officials have been directed to conduct regular inspections across schools in their respective jurisdictions. The department has instructed district-level education officials to monitor compliance with the safety measures and ensure that any deficiencies identified during inspections are addressed without delay, prioritising the safety of students.