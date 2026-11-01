Guidelines for monsoon safety issued for Tamil Nadu school buildings

The department has also stressed the need to inspect compound walls, as prolonged rainfall could weaken them and increase the risk of collapse. Damaged or potentially dangerous areas must be barricaded, with warning signs put up to prevent students from entering them.

Buildings with damaged ceilings, leaking roofs or other structural defects must not be used until they are repaired and declared safe by the competent authorities. Officials have been instructed to ensure that students are not allowed near unsafe structures.

The guidelines further call for inspections of abandoned and unused buildings, proper barricading of construction and renovation sites, and safe storage of construction materials such as cement, steel and bricks away from areas frequented by students. School authorities must also verify the condition of drainage systems, septic tanks, sumps and overhead water tanks.