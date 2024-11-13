Guided by CM Stalin’s vision, implementing sustainable, inclusive growth across State, says Rajaa

TIRUCHY: Visiting Nagapattinam as part of visits to various parts of the State to inspect government schemes, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that the Chief Minister has been concentrating on the sustainable economic growth of the State and ensuring it is evenly distributed all over the districts.

Particularly the Delta region has been the focus of the CM to uplift the livelihood of the people, the minister said on Tuesday.

Rajaa’s assertion comes after he along with the minister visited Nagapattinam inspected several government schemes and appealed to the officials to ensure they reach everyone in the district. The ministers also conducted a review meeting with officials.

While speaking among the officials, minister Rajaa said to ensure production and infrastructure development, private and public participation are equally important. “Tamil Nadu should witness all-round industrial development and ensure sustainable economic growth which will uplift the livelihood of the people. That is the vision of Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.

Stating that the Delta region has been lacking sustained industrial growth, the minister added that, to realise such growth, the active participation of the educated youth is a must. “In order to support the educated youth, particularly women, a textile park would soon be established,” the minister said.