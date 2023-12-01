Guest worker faints at Tiruchy IBT site, dies

TIRUCHY: A guest worker engaged in Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) construction site at Panchapur here fainted and died on the spot on Thursday.

It is said that several guest workers are involved in the IBT construction and among them was Prabakar Das (47) from Odisha. He was also staying in the makeshift shelter near the construction venue. On Thursday while the workers were busy with their construction works, Prabakar Das fell down and fainted all of a sudden. Fellow workers rushed him to the Tiruchy GH. However, the doctors declared him dead. The doctors said that Prabakar Das had a massive cardiac arrest.

Based on the complaint by Vasanth Das, the brother of the deceased, E-Pudur police registered a case and are investigating. The body has been kept in the GH for post-mortem and is expected to be handed over to the family by Friday.