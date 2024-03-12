Guest worker at Tiruchy IBT dies

TTIRUCHY: A North Indian guest worker engaged in the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) construction at Panchapur in Tiruchy died under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

It is said, Bijay Das from Odisha along with his wife Binny Das came to Tiruchy for the construction works a few years back. Later they were offered work at IBT construction in Tiruchy and were allotted a dwelling place close to the work site.

On Sunday late hours, Bijay Das who went to the toilet reportedly fell unconscious, and soon, his colleagues rushed him to the Tiruchy GH where the doctors declared him dead.

Sources said that he was ill for a few days and had reportedly not taken any medicine.

Subsequently, Binny Das complained with the E-Pudur police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and commenced an investigation.Later, the body was handed over to Binny Das after post-mortem.