Guest lecturers in government colleges await GO receive salary hike

Around 9,646 guest lecturers are working in government arts and science, engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State.

Of them, 8,741 are employed in arts and science colleges, 319 in engineering colleges and 586 in polytechnic colleges.

Guest lecturers have been working in government colleges for more than 20 years. Their monthly remuneration, which was initially fixed at Rs 6,000, has gradually increased over the years to Rs 30,000.