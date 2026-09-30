Guest lecturers in government colleges await GO receive salary hike

CHENNAI: Though the Tamil Nadu government has announced an increase in the monthly remuneration of guest lecturers in government colleges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, the Government Order (GO) to implement the hike is yet to be issued, leaving thousands of guest lecturers waiting for the revised pay.
Around 9,646 guest lecturers are working in government arts and science, engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State.
Of them, 8,741 are employed in arts and science colleges, 319 in engineering colleges and 586 in polytechnic colleges.
Guest lecturers have been working in government colleges for more than 20 years. Their monthly remuneration, which was initially fixed at Rs 6,000, has gradually increased over the years to Rs 30,000.
According to guest lecturers, the UGC norms prescribe a monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000 but, the State government had not implemented it.
During the Assembly session, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, while replying to the demands for grants, had announced that the monthly remuneration of guest lecturers would be increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.
However, even a month after the announcement, the GO has not been formally issued, delaying implementation of the revised remuneration.
V Thangaraj, state president, Tamil Nadu UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said, “While the government has now announced an increase to Rs 35,000, steps should be taken to issue the GO and implement the hike without any further delay.”