Gudiyattam MLA hands over cash relief, assures med help to diff-abled student

VELLORE: The differently abled girl Gowrimani, who was given admission in the Government Arts College at Gudiyattam taking into consideration her mother Anitha’s labour of love physically carrying her to school till class 12, is getting further help.

The mother and the daughter were called in by Gudiyattam MLA Amulu Vijayan to her party office where they were given Rs 10,000 and new set of clothes on Tuesday. As the girl had suffered disability only when she was 9 years old, Amulu Vijayan assured the mother that she would have her daughter checked by an orthopaedic doctor at the Gudiyattam Government Hospital.

The local MLA also promised further treatment in any of the government hospitals in the state. DMK’s Gudiyattam west panchayat union secretary Kallur Ravi and medical officials from the hospital were also present during the occasion.