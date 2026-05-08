Gudalur boy ends life after failing 12th exam

According to police, the deceased, identified as J Jithan from a village near Gudalur, had failed in Tamil, English, and Commerce subjects.

Officials said Jithan was alone at home when the incident occurred, as his parents had gone to work. Neighbours who visited the house later found him hanging inside a room and immediately alerted the police.

Soon, the Gudalur police arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Gudalur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiries are under way.