Guard seen taking patient's ECG at Alangudi GH, viral video sparks outrage

CHENNAI: A video purportedly showing a security guard taking an ECG of a patient at the Government Hospital in Pudukkottai district's Alangudi has triggered controversy, raising fresh concerns over staff shortages at the facility.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, residents have long been alleging that the hospital is grappling with an inadequate number of doctors and nurses and have repeatedly urged the government to fill the vacancies.
The issue came to light after a video from the hospital went viral on social media. The footage, reportedly recorded on the night of July 5, allegedly shows security guard Ranjith taking an ECG of a patient who had arrived with chest pain and later carrying the report.
The incident comes just months after another video from the same hospital allegedly showed a woman employed as a cook stitching the wound of an injured patient, which had also drawn widespread criticism.
Responding to the viral video, hospital authorities denied that the security guard had performed the ECG. They said only nurses are authorised to conduct the procedure and explained that the guard was merely assisting a nurse during the night shift due to limited staff availability.
"The security guard did not directly perform the ECG. He was only assisting the nurse on duty," hospital officials said.