GTRs staff to conduct online transfer counselling in Nov

CHENNAI: The Tribal Welfare Department has granted permission for teachers working in Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools and hostels to conduct online public transfer counselling.

The registration period for this is from November 2 to November 15.

Online transfer counselling will be held for the positions of head teachers and teachers at all levels in tribal high schools, middle schools, and primary schools under the Tribal Welfare department. As part of this process, teachers in these positions are required to submit their fresh applications online.

Applicants belonging to priority categories are advised to obtain the relevant certificates, which should be included in their application files.

The department circular noted that in the event of any errors or discrepancies in the applications, the responsibility for rectifying them will fall on the respective district-level authorities of Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare officers.

Further candidates can apply for counselling on the website http://onlinetn.com. After registering for counselling, the department will release a preliminary seniority list on November 17 and on the same day, applicants can file for objections if any.

Subsequently, issuance of transfer-related orders will be done on November 21 and final publication of the seniority list, involving district education officers, headmasters, teachers of colleges, computer instructors, physical education directors, special teachers, and physical education teachers has been scheduled on November 22, the department added.