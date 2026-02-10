GST on raw materials shocks fireworks units in Virudhunagar

Sources said more than 500 fireworks units in the district have received notices from the commercial taxes department, estimating additional GST payable by calculating the volume of chemicals purchased and used by each unit. Officials are said to have sought transaction details from chemical dealers and used these to make a tentative assessment of production and dispatch volumes.

The move has caused unease in Sivakasi, the hub of the fireworks industry, where more than 1,000 units operate across Virudhunagar district. Industry sources estimate that fireworks worth around Rs 7,000 crore were produced last year and supplied across India. During GST verification, officials reportedly found that the tax paid appeared lower than expected, prompting the current exercise.