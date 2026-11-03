GST growth only 3%, Korean firms lost to AP: Opposition

Former industries minister TRB Rajaa, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy and We The Leaders founder K Annamalai raised concerns over revenue mobilisation, public spending and the State's investment climate.

Rajaa said Tamil Nadu's gross GST collections grew by just 3 per cent in October, against national growth of about 16 per cent. Andhra Pradesh recorded 24 per cent growth, Kerala 23 per cent, Karnataka 18 per cent and Telangana 14 per cent. He also flagged negative growth in August and September, calling the figures two disturbing developments.

Annamalai said October's improvement was the only relief after several months of contraction but remained inadequate despite the festive season, extended school holidays and increased tourist inflows. He urged the government to monitor capital expenditure across departments, arguing that a slowdown in public spending could weaken wider economic activity.