Growers seek MSP as falling prices squeeze livelihoods

Following a dip in production, the cost of green tea leaves has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 19 per kg, which is a reasonable price received by growers. However, farmers caution that the increase is short-lived and prices are expected to fall again from next month, once normal yields resume.

Although the Central government extends certain subsidies to small tea growers, farmers say the assistance is far from adequate. Around 65,000 families in the Nilgiris depend entirely on tea cultivation for their livelihood, making price volatility a matter of survival rather than profit.

The issue, according to growers, has repeatedly been raised with union ministers during the last assembly and parliamentary elections. “At the time of polls, we were assured a permanent solution, and the issue even found a place in the poll manifesto. Yet, the core problem remains unresolved,” Subramanian said.