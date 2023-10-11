Group IV exams: TNPSC told to publish answer key today

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Standing Counsel for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to get understand why the answer key is yet to be published. In case, if it is not published, let it be published on October 11 (Wednesday).

Justice R Vijayakumar heard petitions filed by MS Srikanmani and S Geetha, who sought the court to direct the TNPSC secretary to produce the original OMR sheet along with rank, final answer key.

Further, the petitioners sought details of all selected candidates and appoint them based on the marks secured.

The petitioners took written examination for the post Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV) services for the year 2022 through a notification dated March 30, 2022. The examination was held on July 24 last year to fill a total of 7,301 job vacancies.

The petitioners said results were published in March this year, but disappointed. They felt confident about their performances and possible chances of scoring beyond 255 marks. However, the petitioners suspected malpractice. Citing these, the petitioners demanded to see their OMR sheets.

Justice Vijayakumar after hearing ordered the Secretary, TNPSC to publish the final answer key and submit a report and adjourned the case to Wednesday.