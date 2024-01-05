Group I results on 25 February; TNPSC releases result declaration schedule

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results declaration schedule of 15 various examinations.

According to Ajay Yadav, Controller of Examinations, TNPSC, "The results of the main written exam which was conducted on February 25, 2023 to fill the 5,777 vacant posts in Group II and Group II-A services will be published on January 12, 2024. Results of the main written exam of Group I services which was held between August 10 to 13, 2023 will be published in February 2024. Results of the main written exam of Group I-C services (DEO posts) which was held on November 21 and 22, 2023 will be published in February 2024."

"Results of the main written exam of Group I-A services (Assistant Conservator of Forests) which was held between October 13 to 17, 2023 will be published in January 2024. The results of the written exam of Road Inspector posts, which was held on May 7, 2023 will not be published until the direction from the High Court comes (Plea is pending in the High Court). For the posts included in combined library state/subordinate services, (main written exam was held on May 13 and 14, 2023) the marks and rank position for the non-interview posts will be published after finalisation of selection for interview posts in the recruitment. For the posts of agricultural officer, assistant director of agriculture, (main written exam was held on May 20 and 21, 2023) the list for onscreen certificate verification was published on October 10, 2023," said the Commission.

Further, the Commission said the results of the main written exam for the posts of Civil Judge, held on November 4 and 5, 2023 will be published in January 2024.

"The results for the post of tourist officer (exam was held on June 10 and 11, 2023) will be published in February 2024. Results for the post of junior analyst in the drugs testing laboratory (exam was held on December 5, 2023) will be published in February 2024. The results for the posts of research assistant in the institute of veterinary preventive medicine, Ranipet and mass interviewer in the public health and preventive medicine department (exam was held on December 9 and 10, 2023) will be published in February 2024," added the Commission.