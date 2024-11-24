Group-2, 2A exam 2023: No malpractices in evaluation, says TNPSC

CHENNAI: Rejecting allegations of malpractice in the evaluation of Group-2 and 2A main exams answer sheets, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) said it has put in place adequate measures to ensure that there were no discrepancies.

In its clarification, which was issued after some YouTube channels alleged that there were malpractices in the evaluation of the descriptive answer sheets of Group-2 and 2A main exams held in 2023, the government recruiter said each answer sheet was assessed by evaluated by two different examiners, and the average mark from these two evaluations is taken as the candidate's final score.

As per the standard operating procedure, if the difference in the marks awarded by the two evaluators is more than 15 per cent, the mark sheet will be evaluated for the third time.

These measures ensure that there were no discrepancies in the recruitment examinations, including Group-2 and 2A examinations held in 2023, said the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Terming the allegations in the YouTube videos alleging malpractices as false, it urged the public to avoid sharing false information.