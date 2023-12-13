Groundwork for Lok Sabha polls on, says Alagiri

TIRUCHY: The Congress has been establishing booth committees in each segment for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Kumbakonam, Alagiri said, the state government had wonderfully handled the flood situation and no one can find any defect in it as the entire government machinery was on the ground helping people. As per the IMD report, there was continuous rainfall for more than 17 hours. This was not a rainfall, but a cloudburst. “This is a natural disaster and not a human error and so it should not be politicised,” he said.

He said that the opposition parties will go on propaganda against any good work and so it is not necessary to take their criticism into account. Similarly, the audit report would explain about the expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore spent for flood prevention works until then, one should wait before commenting against the government, he said.

Answering a query, Alagiri said, the Congress has commenced works for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “We have been establishing booth committees in each segment and the INDIA bloc is intact and strong and will shine bright,” he added.