Groundwater in riverbeds unsafe, says Maran of Cauvery calling

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Tamil Maran said rainwater harvesting is inevitable at present to solve the water contamination. “The groundwater in most of the river beds across the state is not safe for drinking as the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in the river beds ranged between 750 and 800, against the normal condition of 300 and drinking such water would lead to a series of diseases,” Tamil Maran said.