Groom-to-be killed in matchstick godown fire

The deceased was identified as Karthik (27) of Vijayapuri. Police said he was loading matchsticks from a vehicle into the godown when the fire broke out around 8.30 am.

Two workers — Ganesan (47) of Duraichamipuram and Sudalai Muthu (42) of Periyanayakkanpatti in Sivakasi — sustained injuries in the incident. They were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel and admitted to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. After first aid, they were referred to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.