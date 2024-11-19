Groom, kin away for wedding in Chengalpattu, thieves loot 10 sovereigns

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted 10 sovereign ornaments from a groom's house while the family was in the wedding hall in Uthiramerur on Sunday.

According to the police, the family fixed the wedding of Karthikeyan (25) of Uthiramerur, staff of a private firm, on Sunday. On Saturday, the family locked their home and went to the marriage hall in Mamandur in Chengalpattu and stayed there till the ceremony was completed.

On Sunday noon, the neighbours noticed that the door on the rear was broken and alerted the family members. However, the family could not come immediately as the wedding was in progress. So they requested the neighbours to file a police complaint. On information, the Salavakkam police visited the spot and found the intruders looted 10 sovereign ornaments that were kept inside the cupboard.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the intruders with the help of CCTV in the locality.