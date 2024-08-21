Grindr app serving prurient purpose, says Madras HC, asks Centre to block it

CHENNAI: The Union government should initiate appropriate action to block gay dating app Grindr, which claims to be the most popular social networking app for LGBTQ community, as it only serves the sexual interest of the members, directed the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

However, while issuing the direction to the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarty said it should be blocked not for promoting homosexual activities but because it was used to commit offences.

The court issued the direction while hearing a bail plea of an accused who allegedly sexually abused and robbed another user of the app.

The judge granted bail to the accused after he assured the court that he would exit the app and would not be part of any social media of any nature. He also agreed to surrender his mobile phone and intimate the police if he buys any new mobile phone in future.

While granting the bail to the accused, the judge also directed the investigation officer to report the mobile app to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to take steps to block the gay dating app.

The crux of the case is that the accused person found a man on the app, whom he allegedly sexually abused, and robbed his chain and Rs.1.15 lakh by swiping his credit card. After the latter lodged a case at Moondradaippu police station in Tirunelveli, the police booked a case against the accused for obscene acts and criminal intimidation for extortion (sections 294 (b), 377, 387, and 506 (2) of IPC).

On July, 3 the police arrested the accused who was remanded in judicial custody.

What is Grindr

Launched in 2009, Grindr is an app that is popular across the world among LGBT community people, especially gay men. The company claims to have millions of members and daily users, and says it offers a safe space for queer people to discover others from the community, without fear of stigma.