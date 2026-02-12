Grey fabric production halved in Coimbatore, Tirupur

“The government should intervene and take efforts to reduce yarn prices. We have decided to reduce production by 50 per cent for the next 15 days. If the yarn prices do not come down even after this move, then the manufacturers may be forced into a complete production halt,” Sakthivel added.

The manufacturers also warned that several lakhs of workers employed in the textile sector face the risk of job loss, if the production halt by 50 per cent continues further.