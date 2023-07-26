Green Tamil Nadu Mission plants 10,000 seedlings on mangroves day

CHENNAI: On International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, on Wednesday, the Green Tamil Nadu Mission has planted 10,000 seedlings of different mangroves in the coastal districts of the state.

"The Green Tamil Nadu Mission which was launched by Government of Tamil Nadu during 2021 is also undertaking eco restoration of mangrove along the coastline with the involvement of local communities in consonance with MISHTI program, " a forest department release said.

As a part of decentralized approach, the Village Mangrove Councils are being constituted involving the local communities, in Mangrove areas for sustainable conservation measures and for promoting livelihood opportunities.

The release added that the District Forest Officers of the concerned coastal districts planted about 10,000 seedlings. Awareness activities such as rallies with students, talks from experts on the importance of the mangrove ecosystem and other events were conducted.

At an event held in Kovalam, Deepak Srivastava, chief mission director of Green Tamil Nadu Mission, initiated planting of 250 seedlings with Nizhal NGO.

The state government and Kew Gardens of UK government will exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Botanical Garden near Chennai, on Thursday.



During the event, the government will also launch Voluntary Industrial Green Rating Mechanism in the state with collaboration of UK Pact (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions).

In another event on the same day, the government will launch the Tide Turner Plastic Challenge, a flagship initiative of the UN Environment Programme.