Green School: 100 schools in TN, 3 from Chennai to get Rs 20 crore

CHENNAI: The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest has allocated Rs 20 crore for 100 State-run school to implement the 'Green School' programme for the 2024-25 academic year.

Each school would get Rs 20 lakh to take up several measures to reduce carbon footprint.

Among the 100 schools, 3 are from Chennai.

The fund allocation has been made following the announcement made by the Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Forest in the Assembly session during the budget session of 2024-25.

As per the notification issued by the department, the funds have been earmarked from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for the implementation of the Green School programme in 100 schools across the State.

This programme will be implemented by the Commissioner of School Education.

Under the programme, the schools would install solar panels and drip irrigation facility, and plant saplings to increase the green cover within its premises, the notification said.

In Chennai, three schools have been selected for the implementation of the Green School programme.

The chosen schools are Government Higher Secondary School, Sholinganallur; Government Higher Secondary School, MMDA, Arumbakkam; and Pathippaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School, Kodambakkam.