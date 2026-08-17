Greater onus on TVK govt to curb drug menace, says CPI

The Left party's state secretary, M Veerapandian, said on Monday that the TVK government has a greater responsibility to curb the growing menace of drug use in the State and called for collective efforts to tackle the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on the sidelines of a protest, Veerapandian also expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation. Reiterating that CPI is not part of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance, he said the party had extended support to TVK only to prevent the possibility of President’s Rule.

“Our party would never seek ministerial positions. Regardless of how many political fronts emerge in Tamil Nadu, the BJP should never come to power in the State,” he said.

Responding to a question about allegations that ministers were receiving commissions, Veerapandian said wrongdoing should be condemned irrespective of who was involved. However, he said such allegations could not be accepted as established facts unless proved legally.

Condemning the killing of three Tamil-origin persons by the forest department in Karnataka, the CPI leader sought appropriate compensation for their families. He also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery dispute and Karnataka’s proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu.