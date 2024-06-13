Greater Chennai Corporation floats tender to build SWD in Teynampet zone at Rs 6 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender to construct new storm water drains in various areas of Teynampet (Zone 9) at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.

Additionally, the local body has allocated Rs 50 lakh to build and maintain damaged drains in Tiruvottriyur and Tondiarpet (zones 1 and 4).

The civic body has planned to build new SWDs and renovate the existing ones where the excess rainwater flows from various areas – Luz Church Road, Luz Avenue 1st Street, Ramachandra Road, Justice Sundaram Road and Canal Bank Road to Buckingham Canal in Teynampet zone with the financial assistance by the State Mitigation Fund at Rs 6 crore. The last date to float the tender is on June 24 online.

In view of the southwest monsoon and ahead of northeast monsoon, the GCC does preparatory measures to prevent water stagnation across the city.

“In Chennai, SWDs are constructed in 5,500 km. Of which, 3,800 km have been desilted in the last one month and the remaining desilting work is ongoing. The SWDs at 1,300 km do not require desilting in the city,” said a senior official with GCC.

The SWDs is built for 760 km long in Kosasthalaiyar Basin where desilting is completed up to 553 km. Similarly, of the 158 km in Kovalam Basin, desilting was completed for 116 km. Out of 90,618 silt catch pits, 87,719 are taken up for desilting.

As many as 37,023 have been completed in the city.