Grave mockery of justice, says Madras HC on delay in declaring Appavu elected MLA

Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court made the comment while declaring the election of AIADMK’s IS Inbadurai as null and void, and declaring senior DMK leader M Appavu the elected MLA of Radhapuram for the 2016-21 term. While the order was pronounced on June 3, the detailed order was made available on Friday.

Noting the 10-year delay in deciding the case due to the pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court, Justice Jayachandran said when courts do not adhere to the mandate for expeditious trial as provided under the Representation of the People Act, it undermined democracy and the true spirit of adult franchise.