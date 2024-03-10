Gratitude gets you success, ISRO chief tells students at GRI

MADURAI: Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), S Somanath, appealed to the student fraternity to show gratitude to their parents and family members for their success in obtaining degrees and asked them to work passionately to achieve greatness in life, at the 37th convocation of The Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI), Dindigul on Saturday evening.

Somanath asked the students to aim high and not to be distracted by small things, while delivering a convocation address as chief guest of the event.

The ISRO head cited Chandrayaan-3, lunar exploration mission developed by the ISRO, as an example for the passionate work of a group of scientists to land in the south pole of the moon-first for any country. “India is the fifth largest economy and marching fast,” he added.

The ISRO Chairman called upon graduates to contribute to the success of the nation in their respective domains. Around 4,000 students received their degrees during the programme in the presence of the Registrar (in-charge) L Rathakrishnan, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and staff members.

Chancellor KM Annamalai in his presidential address recalled the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 36th convocation and highlighted the significant contributions made by the ISRO Chairman in Chandrayan III mission and the contribution of the Vice Chancellor (Additional Charge) V Kamakoti in Kasi Sangamam 2.0 and in the implementing the translation application “Bhashini.” The Chairman also stressed upon the importance of imparting quality education catering to the changing needs of the society. He appreciated the success of women and their contributions to society.

Kamakoti in his welcome address recalled how the Gandhigram institute was started in 1956 with Mahatma Gandhi’s message “success attends where truth reigns,” with the aim to educate the rural populace. He also highlighted the major achievements of the Deemed to be University.