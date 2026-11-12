Granite baron Veeramani Pocso case: SIT files chargesheet before Pocso court

CHENNAI: The first chargesheet in one of the cases against granite baron R Veeramani has been filed before the Pocso court, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the Madras High Court, adding that it would file multiple chargesheets in the remaining cases within the next 10 days.
The submission was made during the hearing of petitions filed by YouTuber Varaaki and advocate ML Ravi seeking transfer of the investigation into the cases to the CBI, raising apprehension that the SIT might not conduct an independent and effective investigation, as high-ranking officers were involved in the case.
Also, an independent investigation was necessary to ascertain whether there had been any interference, improper influence, or financial or other considerations affecting the probe, Varaaki said in his plea.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court that a chargesheet had been filed in one of the cases and that the SIT would file multiple chargesheets in another case involving several victims, and the chargesheets in the other cases within the next 10 days. The SIT also filed a status report on the investigation.
Noting that the investigation has made substantial progress, the judge directed the court registry to keep the report in a sealed cover.
When the court asked why the SIT was not holding media briefings, the prosecutor said it could lead to the disclosure of sensitive information. However, the SIT assured the court that it would brief the media after filing the remaining chargesheets.
The prosecutor also informed the court that one of the key accused, N Prakash Kannaiah, was absconding and that his anticipatory bail petition was listed for hearing on November 16. A Blue Corner Notice had also been issued against him, he said, adding that the SIT needed to interrogate him in connection with the alleged financial transactions.
The prosecutor also informed the court that considering the seriousness of the cases, the government had appointed three Special Public Prosecutors to represent the SIT.
Meanwhile, after Varaaki submitted additional information about the case, the court directed him to share any further material directly with the SIT instead of waiting for the next hearing.
The court adjourned the hearing to November 30.