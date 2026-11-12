Granite baron Veeramani Pocso case: SIT files chargesheet before Pocso court

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court that a chargesheet had been filed in one of the cases and that the SIT would file multiple chargesheets in another case involving several victims, and the chargesheets in the other cases within the next 10 days. The SIT also filed a status report on the investigation.

Noting that the investigation has made substantial progress, the judge directed the court registry to keep the report in a sealed cover.

When the court asked why the SIT was not holding media briefings, the prosecutor said it could lead to the disclosure of sensitive information. However, the SIT assured the court that it would brief the media after filing the remaining chargesheets.