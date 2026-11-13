Granite baron Veeramani case: Three police officers asked to report at VR

CHENNAI: Three police officers, Deputy Commissioner Geethanjali of the Chennai City Anti-Women Harassment Cell (CAWC), Deputy Commissioner Vanitha of Avadi and Assistant Commissioner Rajalakshmi, have reportedly been directed to report at the VR ( vaccancy reserved).
Geethanjali was initially a member of SIT formed to investigate the POCSO case against Granite baron Veeramani. She was moved out of the SIT later.
Rajalakshmi was in the anti-vice squad which initially probed the case against Veeramani.
The development is linked to the ongoing investigation into the granite baron Veeramani POCSO case.
It may be noted that SIT had named as many as seven officials, including former Chennai City police commissioner A Arun, in the ongoing investigation for alleged not taking action against the accused Veeramani despite having evidence against him.