Grandmom hacks mason for abusing girl in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A woman from Kulithalai in Karur district attacked a 31-year-old mason with a sickle in broad daylight on Friday, alleging that he had sexually abused her four-year-old granddaughter a day earlier.
The man, T Manickam (31), a mason from Kundangal Parai near Kulithalai, sustained more than 10 severe cut injuries in the attack and was admitted to Kulithalai Government Hospital. The four-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sources said a known neighbouring woman had asked Manickam to drop her four-year-old daughter at her grandmother’s house, located a few kilometres away. However, instead of taking the child to her grandmother’s house, Manickam allegedly took her to his house on his two-wheeler and sexually abused her. He later dropped the girl near her grandmother’s house and fled.
The girl reportedly narrated the incident to her grandmother, who then began searching for Manickam. On Friday, she learnt that he was standing at a tea stall near a toll plaza in Kulithalai. The woman allegedly took a sickle and rushed to the spot, where she attacked Manickam.
When he attempted to flee, the woman chased him and continued the attack. Manickam sustained multiple cut injuries and fell unconscious.
On receiving information, Kulithalai police rushed to the spot, rescued Manickam and shifted him to Kulithalai GH, where he is undergoing treatment.
Police retrieved the sickle from the woman and took her to the station for inquiry. Further investigation is underway.