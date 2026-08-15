Grandmom hacks mason for abusing girl in Tamil Nadu

The man, T Manickam (31), a mason from Kundangal Parai near Kulithalai, sustained more than 10 severe cut injuries in the attack and was admitted to Kulithalai Government Hospital. The four-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources said a known neighbouring woman had asked Manickam to drop her four-year-old daughter at her grandmother’s house, located a few kilometres away. However, instead of taking the child to her grandmother’s house, Manickam allegedly took her to his house on his two-wheeler and sexually abused her. He later dropped the girl near her grandmother’s house and fled.

The girl reportedly narrated the incident to her grandmother, who then began searching for Manickam. On Friday, she learnt that he was standing at a tea stall near a toll plaza in Kulithalai. The woman allegedly took a sickle and rushed to the spot, where she attacked Manickam.