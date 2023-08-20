Grandmom, 3 girls die of asphyxiation in accidental fire at home in Mathur

CHENNAI: Four of a family, including a 65-year-old woman and her three young granddaughters, died in their sleep due to asphyxiation in an accidental fire at a house in Mathur-MMDA near Manali on early Saturday morning.

An electric short circuit led to the burning of wires in a table fan and other appliances, which resulted in smoke filling the house, preliminary investigations revealed. Police said the gas cylinder in the house was intact. A plastic can holding liquid mosquito repellant too got melted in the fire while nylon and cardboard materials in the room the occupants were sleeping too added to smoke.

The deceased were identified as Santhanalakshmi and granddaughters Sandhya (10), Priya Lakshmi (8) and Pavitra (8).

Preliminary investigations revealed all four were sleeping in the hall of the house on second cross street, third main road in Mathur-MMDA. Sandhya was a class 5 student, while Priya and her cousin Pavithra were in class 3.

Santhalakshmi’s son Udayar, 40, works as a food delivery agent. Police said he suffered an accident and was hospitalised. Udayar’s wife, Selvi (32) stayed with him in the hospital after which Udayar asked his mother to come from Tenkasi to come and stay in Chennai to take care of the daughters.

Selvi’s niece Pavithra stayed in their home too. As Pavithra didn’t turn up on Saturday morning, her parents Boothathan and Velammal peeped through the window to find the children lying unconscious and noticed smoke inside the house after which they broke open the door.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Manali station rushed all four to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. The bodies have been moved to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case and are investigating.