Grand diamond jubilee jamboree for scouts and guides kicks off in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The diamond jubilee and centenary celebration of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi jamboree for scouts and guides kick-started in Tiruchy amidst colourful performances by contingents from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Lord David Baden Powell, the great-grandson of the founder of Scouting Lord Robert Baden Powel, during the inauguration ceremony, said, “57 million scouts and guides across 176 countries spread joy among others. They are fortunate to gather in a large group to express the very motto of the organisation.”

The special guest said that his great-grandfather should be happy to see such a response among the youngsters on scouting.

“People would ask me what my great-grandfather thinks of the present world which is full of equipment and gadgets and I can say he would be very happy to see there are 57 million scouts around the world present in as many as 176 countries sharing joy and happiness to help others,” he said.

Stating that the most important thing about scouting is fun, David Baden Powell recalled his great-grandfather saying that scouts will spread joy among others and they experience happiness by helping others. Happiness creates fun, happiness draws caring.

“Everyone is having fun here which is a major success in scouting”, David said and asked the scouts to be ready for fun and adventure in the jamboree.

The Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, who was the chief guest, recalled the golden jubilee of scouts and guides celebrated in the Year 2000 when Kalaingar M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister and the diamond jubilee was celebrated while MK Stalin was the Chief Minister.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government has allocated a fund of Rs 39 crore for the jamboree event and this would pave the way for exhibiting Tamil culture and tradition to the other states and countries.

“You all have gathered irrespective of caste, language and culture and Tamil Nadu is the best place to experience social justice and equality,” he said.

Pointing out that the Samathuvapuram concept introduced by Karunanidhi stands tall as an example of social equality where the people of all communities unite.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Ministers KN Nehru, SS Sivasankar and others took part.

Performance by Scouts and guides from across India and other countries in Tiruchy on Tuesday

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi welcomed the gathering. While Tiruchy district Collector M Pradeep Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.