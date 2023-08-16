'Grama sabhas prevented from passing resolution against NLC'

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to conduct grama sabha meetings in Cuddalore districts where villagers were prevented from passing resolutions against NLC expansion.

In his statement, Anbumani said that resolutions were passed against NLC in several villages in Cuddalore district on August 15. However, officials stopped grama sabhas in Kathazhai, Karivetti and Veeramudayanatham villages from passing the resolutions.

"Grama sabhas have power equivalent to Parliament and state assemblies. No official has the right to take away such power. The Constitution has given rights to people to pass resolutions on their demands and rights in grama sabhas. This right has been denied," he condemned.

He added that the Madras High Court has observed several times that grama sabhas have rights to pass resolutions against wine shops and the government should consider such resolutions. "On whose behalf the officials have prevented grama sabhas from passing resolutions despite court orders? The government should conduct an investigation and take action against those officials. If the government fails, PMK will take legal action," he warned.

He also urged the state government to issue an order to conduct grama sabha meetings in the villages where resolutions against NLC were banned. "The government should also implement the resolutions passed by the people," he said.