Grama Sabha meeting held at Kinnar village

CHENGALPATTU: On the occasion of Independence Day, a village council meeting was held in the presence of Kancheepuram MP K Selvam and Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh in Kinnar village of Madurantakam district on Tuesday.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department TM Anbarasan participated and interacted with the villagers and heard their grievances.

After audit report was reviewed and approved, methods to ensure clean drinking water supply was discussed along with road improvement, new overhead water tank, new anganwadi building, electricity facility, toilet facility, water pipes road repair, community hall, construction of drainage, renovation of fair price shop, new office for Kinnar Panchayat etc were proposed.

Minister Anbarsan promised that the issues will be resolved in two months.