Grama Sabha meet on Jan 26 to discuss improvement of schools

CHENNAI: Core issues affecting government schools are going to be taken up during the upcoming special Grama Sabha (village council) meeting to be held on January 26, officials said.

The special meeting is convened under the initiative of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department which conducts it six times in a year. Apart from January 26 this year the village council is set to meet on March 22, May 1, August 15 and October 2 and November 1.

The move follows the Tamil Nadu government’s instructions all the district collectors to conduct Grama Sabha without fail and devoid of any religious connotation. This upcoming Grama Sabha meeting assumes significance as the gathering will mainly discuss with regard to the government schools issues.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that it has been instructed that all headmasters, representatives of teachers and a School Management Committee member have to participate in the Grama Sabha meeting without fail.

“This meeting would mainly discuss the resolutions pertaining to the development of the schools adopted in the latest SMC meeting”, he said. “The resolutions would be explained to all the Grama Sabha members so that they would contribute from their side,” he added.

The Grama Sabha members would also discuss on the action taken report on the resolution was passed in the previous meeting with related to the functioning of schools, the official said. “Fund allocation for the infrastructure development of the schools, increasing admissions in government schools, ensuring there are no dropouts and encouraging students to go for higher education after schooling will be given thrust in the meeting,” he added.

Pointing out that a new mobile application, ‘Namma Grama Sabai’ has been launched by the department this year to monitor the conduct of Grama Sabha meetings, he said all the resolutions, which were passed in the meeting, would be uploaded in the mobile app. “The app will also capture the timings of the meeting, participants’ details, and photographs of the meeting”.