Gram Sabha meetings to be held across Tamil Nadu on November 23

CHENNAI: The Gram Sabha meetings that were postponed earlier this month would now be held on November 23.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the meeting was initially scheduled to be held across the State on November 1. But the Tamil Nadu government postponed it citing administrative reasons.

In this regard, a circular has been issued to all Collectors and the Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, directing them to conduct the meeting in wards under the Panchayat limits on a rotation basis. The meeting will begin at 11 am on November 23.

The government has also instructed that the details of the meeting, including its location and time, should be communicated to the villagers in advance.