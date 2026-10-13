Graft not SIR behind DMK rout: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Monday alleged that corruption, deteriorating law and order, objectionable remarks against women, and the DMK's treatment of alliance partners were the main reasons for the party's defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, denying SIR's impact.
Questioning the DMK's claims that voter deletions under SIR contributed to its electoral defeat, Tagore said the party had maintained before the election that the revision exercise had been completed successfully without any major issues.
Alleging irregularities in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, Tagore claimed that Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry had not reported SIR-related complaints.
Tagore further criticised the DMK for not participating in the Delhi protest demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, even as leaders of the Left parties, VCK and MDMK from Tamil Nadu took part in the agitation and were arrested.
He alleged that the DMK's absence from the protest stemmed from its reluctance to antagonise the BJP. If the party was genuinely concerned about Tamil Nadu's interests, democracy and secularism, it should join the agitation, he said.